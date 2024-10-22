'Fearfully And Wonderfully Made' A Religious And Spiritual Book For Women Written By Liz Williams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" by Liz Williams shares the journey of overcoming trauma, rediscovering faith, and healing.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liz Williams is excited to announce the release of her personal memoir, "Fearfully and Wonderfully Made " which is now available on Amazon.This great story shows how Liz overcame her trauma, how she rediscovered her faith, and began to heal herself.The story is divided into three sections. Childhood, Early Adulthood, and Motherhood."Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" reveals how Liz confronted her painful past and jumps on a transformative spiritual journey that resonates with every woman seeking inspiration on their own paths of resilience.Liz candidly recounts her challenging childhood marked by an abusive father, showing how her unwavering relationship with God provided strength and hope. Her experience of becoming a mother compelled her to confront buried memories and highlight faith's critical role in her recovery to discover her authenticity.This memoir also serves as a spiritual guide, featuring practical faith-based practices that Liz has found invaluable on her healing journey making it a unique combination of personal narrative and helpful tips.Liz Williams is from Michigan. She graduated with a degree in English Literature and earned her Master's degree in Business Administration, which led her to work in HR (Human Resources) since 2005 because she believes everyone is valuable.Liz Williams is now living in Simpsonville, SC, with her husband and two young children. She is passionate about uplifting others in all facets of her life, whether it be in her professional or personal life."Fearfully and Wonderfully Made" invites readers to explore the profound themes of healing and faith. Available now on Amazon at .For media inquiries or review copies, please contact:Liz Williams...864-398-7962

