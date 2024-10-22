FLEOA Urges Passage Of Key Legislation On Law Enforcement Retirement, Pay Cap, Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Enforcement Officers Association is urging to take action on vital legislation that is sorely needed to allow federal law enforcement to best perform their duties.The non-profit organization is highlighting the need for action on the Law Enforcement Officers Equity/Parity Act (H.R. 1322 /S. 1658). This proposed law would change the federal government's definition of a federal officer, better reflecting the modern-day realities in which law enforcement serves. Key personnel from the US Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department, among others, would benefit from this legislation. FLEOA also urges the House of Representatives to take action on the Law Enforcement Officer Fair Retirement Act. This proposal would do away with the pay cap that limits overtime hours paid for federal officers, compensating them for hours of overtime that rise above and beyond an assigned week of duties provide some relief from the pay cap by allowing officers to receive a pension based on uncompensated overtime and premium pay. It would also extend Law Enforcement Availability Pay to Federal Air Marshals, Probation and Pretrial Services Officers, and others. As profiled in The New York Times, lengthy overtime hours- many of which personnel are ineligible for compensation for- have taken a taxing toll on federal law enforcement, leaving agencies short-staffed and struggling to meet expanding security needs.Overtime pay would also be properly reflected in an officer's post-retirement pension under this law-allowing officers to be compensated at the level proportional to their work after a full career.FLEOA sent a letter to the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee regarding the resource limitations of the United States Secret Service last month, following two separate assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump. The organization pointed out the high attrition rate for employees of the critical agency, and the need for more funding resources to ensure the safety and security of the President. With federal law enforcement more critical than ever for national security, now is the time for Congress to act on properly resourcing key agencies.###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates, but serves

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.