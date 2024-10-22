Tectonic Therapeutic To Present Phase 1A Data At AHA 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Heart Association (AHA) poster to be presented on November 16, 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (Tectonic), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”), today announced that it will present a poster at AHA 2024 highlighting Phase 1a data for its lead asset TX000045 (“TX45”), a long-acting, relaxin. TX45 is being developed as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (“PH-HFpEF”). Tectonic announced topline results from the study on September 19, 2024.

AHA 2024 Presentation Details (being held in Chicago, IL, Nov 16-18, 2024):



Title : The tolerability, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TX000045, a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion protein after single doses in healthy volunteers

Presentation ID # : Sa4169

Presenter : Marcella K. Ruddy, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Session : A Medley of All Things Pulmonary Hypertension

Session Date : November 16, 2024 Session Time : 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM CDT / 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT

About TX45, a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion protein

Tectonic's lead program, TX45, is an Fc-relaxin fusion protein with optimized pharmacokinetics and biophysical properties that activates the RXFP1 receptor, the GPCR target of the hormone relaxin. Relaxin is an endogenous protein, expressed at low levels in both men and women. In normal human physiology, relaxin is upregulated during pregnancy where it exerts vasodilative effects, reduces systemic and pulmonary vascular resistance and increases cardiac output to accommodate the increased demand for oxygen and nutrients from the developing fetus. Relaxin also exerts anti-fibrotic effects on pelvic ligaments to facilitate delivery of the baby.

Tectonic is evaluating TX45 in an ongoing Phase 1b hemodynamic proof-of-concept study and a Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept study; both studies are being conducted in patients with PH-HFpEF.

About Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in HFpEF

The World Health Organization has defined 5 groups of PH. Tectonic is focused on the Group 2 subtype, a condition that develops due to left-sided heart disease, specifically pulmonary hypertension secondary to left heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

In patients with PH-HFpEF, chronic heart failure leads to increased blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, exerting severe strain on the right side of the heart, which adapts poorly to the increased pressure. This increased pulmonary pressure gradually causes worsening exercise capacity, shortness of breath and right-sided heart failure which can lead to death. Although several Group 1 PH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, PAH) medications have been explored in Group 2 PH, to date, no medications have been approved for its treatment.

About Tectonic

Tectonic is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging its proprietary GEODeTM (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery) technology platform, Tectonic is focused on developing medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit com and follow @TectonicTx on X and LinkedIn.

