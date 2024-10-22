Chicago Area Lakefront Estate, Owned By Best-Selling“The Martian” Author Andy Weir, To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

104 Longmeadow Road, Winnetka, Illinois

Designed and fully renovated by award-winning architect Karl Straussberger

Designer kitchen, multiple en suite bedrooms, and custom woodwork throughout

Elegance meets modern convenience with an open floor plan

Private dock for boating, fishing, and lakeside entertaining

Designed by award-winning architect Karl Straussberger, the exceptional property will be offered in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker

- Andy Weir, Seller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A magnificent, custom-built lakefront estate in Winnetka, Illinois, currently owned by the renowned science fiction author Andy Weir, is set to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Designed and fully renovated from the ground up by award-winning architect Karl Straussberger, the home grants easy access to Longmeadow Lake. Listed for US$4.729 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker. Starting bids are anticipated between US$1.8 million and US$2.8 million, with bidding set to open on 15 November and close on 3 December via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace .

Located at 104 Longmeadow Road, the home's facade is evocative of a European castle. Visitors to the estate are greeted with a grand foyer and custom circular brick driveway, which set the tone for the meticulous craftsmanship to be found throughout the estate. The main level features hardwood flooring, a sun-filled piano room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with seating for twelve, and two custom-designed offices. The state-of-the-art kitchen, complete with a butler's pantry, offers tranquil backyard views and opens into a sunroom adorned with 100-year-old barn wood accents with heated floors and a fireplace. The second floor houses five en suite bedrooms, all with heated bathroom floors and spacious walk-in closets. The primary suite is a private oasis, featuring a balcony with views of Longmeadow Lake, a sitting room, and a spiral staircase leading to a library illuminated by custom stained-glass skylights. An elevator conveniently serves the basement and first two floors of the spacious floor plan.

The lower level offers a private guest suite with a full bath and kitchenette, a temperature-controlled wine cellar with a tasting room, and a theater equipped with vintage seating and soundproof walls. Additional amenities include two gym rooms, one designed to accommodate a golf simulator and the other with a sauna. Having never been occupied post-renovation, the home presents a blank canvas for its future owner.

Weir, best known for his novel The Martian, which was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon, said,“This home has been a labor of love, and I'm proud to have been involved in its transformation. Every decision, from layout to finishes, was made with great care, and I'm certain the next owner will enjoy the beauty and craftsmanship that went into every detail.”

Situated on a private peninsula with 111 feet of lake frontage, this expansive 12,998-square-foot estate seamlessly blends outdoor recreation with luxurious living. Longmeadow Lake offers endless opportunities for kayaking, paddleboarding, and even ice skating in winter, while anglers can enjoy fishing for bass and bluegill amidst abundant wildlife. The shoreline is protected by a retaining wall installed by the US Army Corps of Engineers, and a floating dock provides effortless lake access. The serene backyard, featuring lush landscaping and a cozy fire pit, is perfect for entertaining and relaxing, with additional space available for a pool or sports court if desired.

“Every detail of this estate has been thoughtfully designed,” said Martin.“From the custom interiors to the exquisite woodwork and state-of-the-art appliances and finishes, it offers everything for those seeking tranquility and luxury in one exceptional living experience."

Winnetka, a scenic village set on the edge of Chicago along the shores of Lake Michigan, combines natural beauty with small-town charm and contemporary comforts. Its tree-lined streets, sandy beaches, and well-kept parks create a welcoming atmosphere, while its excellent schools and family-oriented neighborhoods make it a perfect place to call home. Founded in 1869, Winnetka offers unique shopping and dining options across four diverse districts. Just minutes from Chicago by car or train, the village's breathtaking views offer a serene escape for everyone.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

104 Longmeadow Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

104 Longmeadow Road | Winnetka, Chicago Area, Illinois

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.