Performio Introduces Plan Builder: Revolutionizing Incentive Compensation Management With Unmatched Flexibility And Control

Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) software provider, unveiled Plan Builder , a groundbreaking capability that transforms compensation plan management. It's the most advanced, intuitive interface with ultimate reliability to manage compensation plans. With Plan Builder, organizations can manage incentive compensation intuitively and efficiently, saving time and money, while avoiding constant ICM challenges.



With Plan Builder and its other core capabilities, Performio has solved the age-old challenge in incentive compensation management–overly-rigid applications that cannot adapt to ICM needs, or overly-flexible ones that become impossible to maintain over time. When compensation managers manually build rules and formulas, they need to be updated every time the comp plan changes. This process is not only time-consuming, but incredibly vulnerable to human error.

Plan Builder eliminates this problem by offering compensation plan managers an array of dozens of preconfigured incentive plan components via an intuitive interface. Instead of writing rules and formulas that add complexity over time, Performio users can select from these out-of-the-box components and modify them to fit their own plans.

Plan Builder offers a true self-management experience. Users can simply configure components using dropdowns and filters through a guided workflow. It encompasses both crediting logic and compensation logic. So, when it's time to modify plans, there is no need to comb through a long list of confusing logic. With Plan Builder, users simply modify a component or add a new one. This also alleviates organizations from excessive professional service costs and fixes. Essentially, Performio handles the formulas and logic in the background for users enabling scalability, efficiency, and accuracy.

"At Performio, we are committed to delivering value over the long run,' said Grayson Morris, CEO of Performio. 'Plan Builder is born from our deep understanding of the pain of incentive compensation management and the shortcomings of other rule or formula-based solutions. There's always been a gap in ICM when it comes to plan management. Many incentive compensation professionals are frustrated when it comes to changing or modifying compensation plans because their system is simply too rigid or too flexible, inhibiting their ability to adapt to change. We have an ongoing joke at Performio, that we're everyone's favorite second ICM, whether their first ICM tool is spreadsheets or one of our competitors, Performio is the last ICM they'll ever need."

About Performio

Performio is the last Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) software you'll ever need. It allows you to manage incentive compensation complexity and change over the long run by combining a structured plan builder and flexible data management, with a partner who will make you a customer for life. Performio's product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies across multiple industries worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Vodafone, Draeger, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Toll Brothers, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit .

