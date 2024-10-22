Envu Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire In2care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acquisition expands mosquito management portfolio offering customers nature-positive innovation for nuisance mosquito control and preventing spread of vector-borne diseases

- Gilles Galliou, Envu CEOCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Envu, an environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire In2Care®, a technology company headquartered in the Netherlands that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel mosquito control products. The acquisition will further diversify the Envu mosquito management portfolio, offering pest control operators, lawn care companies, mosquito abatement professionals and other customers even more nature-positive innovations for nuisance mosquito control and preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases.In2Care has developed a patented technology called InsecTech®. Applied on netting, the long-lasting static-charged coating can bind all types of biocide powders and transfer lethal doses to mosquitoes. This technology is currently available in a professional mosquito station that thousands of pest control operators are already leveraging in the U.S. to control mosquitoes for homeowner customers. The station is also in the process of being registered in other countries around the world and is seeing fast adoption in places like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Singapore. In addition to the professional mosquito station, In2Care has other environmentally friendly products in the works featuring InsecTech that will be relevant globally for mosquito management.“As a company committed to 360° innovation, nature-positive solutions and helping protect public health, Envu is delighted to welcome the In2Care team to the Envu family,” says Gilles Galliou, Envu CEO.“Together, we will build upon and accelerate the growth of their exciting mosquito-management technologies and bring them to more customers around the world as we work to advance healthy environments.”Envu has been partnering with In2Care for two years, so the companies know each other well and are equally passionate about mosquito management innovation and helping prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.“We admire the commitment Envu has to the mosquito management segment, its deep expertise and resources, and the strength of its presence on the ground,” says Anne Osinga, CEO of In2Care.“We are excited to join them in partnering with customers across the globe to help effectively manage the threat of mosquitoes while minimizing our impact on the environment.”The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Learn more about Envu mosquito management solutions at . More information on In2Care's technologies is available at .###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit .About In2CareIn2Care is a limited company registered and based in the Netherlands, founded and privately owned by a team of entrepreneurs with expertise in medical entomology, healthcare product development and marketing in developing countries. In2Care has more than 30 years of combined research experience in vector control. Its core expertise lies in the translation of scientific knowledge into novel insect control products. In2Care offers low-cost, proven and sustainable solutions to combat disease-carrying mosquitoes. In2Care has in-house R&D capacity and access to several field sites around the world to evaluate the efficacy of its mosquito control innovations.Contact for media inquiries:EnvuJennifer PooreEmail: ...Agency PartnerLiz DorlandEmail: ...Find more information atFollow us on LinkedInForward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

