Chargelab And Chargehub Announce Strategic Partnership To Seamlessly Enable EV Roaming Across North America

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeLab, a premier hardware-agnostic EV charging software provider, and ChargeHub, North America's leading EV roaming hub, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance EV roaming capabilities across North America. This partnership provides seamless connectivity between ChargeLab's of EV chargers and ChargeHub's expansive roaming platform, offering unparalleled convenience to EV drivers and charging network operators alike.

Highlights of the partnership:

All ChargeLab customers will automatically connect to ChargeHub's roaming network, expanding EV driver access.

ChargeHub and ChargeLab form partnership

One of the standout features of this collaboration is that all of ChargeLab's customers, including white-labeled networks powered by ChargeLab software,

will automatically be connected to ChargeHub's extensive EV charging hub at no additional cost. ChargeLab-managed charging stations will seamlessly integrate into ChargeHub's roaming network, enabling greater interoperability and convenience for both station owners and EV drivers. Expanded roaming access for drivers:

Through this partnership, EV drivers across North America will have increased access to ChargeLab's wide network of charging stations via ChargeHub's platform. This enhanced accessibility allows EV drivers to effortlessly locate and use charging stations managed by ChargeLab without needing to sign up for additional services.

"We're excited to partner with ChargeHub to provide EV drivers with greater accessibility and ease of use," said Shaun Stewart, President of ChargeLab. "The fact that all of our customers are automatically connected to ChargeHub's network at no additional cost is a game-changer. It reflects our commitment to removing barriers and making EV charging as convenient as possible."

This partnership underscores ChargeLab and ChargeHub's shared goal of accelerating EV adoption by removing the complexities of charging infrastructure. With both companies focused on enhancing driver experiences and charging station operator efficiencies, this collaboration marks a milestone in the future of electric mobility.

"We are thrilled to welcome ChargeLab to our platform," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "Our partnership means more EV charging options for drivers, more efficient operations for charging station owners, and a seamless experience for all. Together, we are driving the growth of EV infrastructure and ensuring that EV drivers can charge wherever and whenever they need."

With the growing demand for accessible and reliable EV charging infrastructure, this partnership positions ChargeLab and ChargeHub as leaders in enabling a comprehensive and user-friendly charging network across North America.

About ChargeHub:

ChargeHub

is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub (Passport Hub ), the #1 solution in North America enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Passport Hub supports over 170 roaming connections, offering industry partners a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the U.S. and Canada (+120,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub is also the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users.

About

ChargeLab:

ChargeLab

builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers efficiently. ChargeLab's software is white-labeled by leading public charging networks throughout North America.

ChargeLab Contact:

[email protected]

1 (800) 636-0986 ext. 210

SOURCE ChargeLab

