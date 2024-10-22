Uncle Funky's Daughter Announces Mpowr Her Grant To Empower Female Entrepreneurs At Texas Southern University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Funky's Daughter , a leading natural hair care brand, has partnered with Texas Southern University (TSU) to empower female entrepreneurs through the MPoWR Her Grant. This initiative, supported by a $50,000 endowment from The Rhoten Morris Family Foundation, will be awarded annually to an African-American female student at TSU's Entrepreneurial Hub, providing critical support for their startup ventures.

Uncle Funky's Daughter established $50,000 MPoWR Her grant for female entrepreneurs at TSU

Renee Rhoten Morris, Chief Curl Officer of Uncle Funky's Daughter, presents $50,000 check to TSU President James Crawford III during the university's homecoming.

This initiative is especially significant in light of the current entrepreneurial landscape. According to J.P. Morgan , African-American women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the United States, increasing by a staggering

50% between 2014 and 2019, compared to the

24% increase

among women-owned businesses overall. However, despite their growing presence, African-American female founders receive less than

0.35% of total venture capital funding

in the U.S., forcing many to rely on personal savings and credit to fund their ventures.

A recent

2023 report from the Federal Reserve Bank

revealed that

65% of Black women business owners

rely on personal funds to start and grow their businesses, compared to just

55% of their white counterparts. The MPoWR Her Grant seeks to address this inequity by providing critical financial support to early-stage African-American female entrepreneurs, alleviating some of the financial barriers that often hinder business growth.

Renee Rhoten Morris, Uncle Funky's Daughter's Chief Curl Officer and founder of the Rhoten Morris Family Foundation, expressed the importance of the partnership, "We must create channels that change the playing field. HBCUs play an essential role in cultivating female African-American talent, and we're proud to be part of TSU's Entrepreneurial Hub, which will nurture the next generation of innovators. This grant underscores our dedication to empowering future female leaders, fostering education, and creating pathways for building generational wealth."

TSU, a historically Black university with a strong tradition of leadership and social change, will benefit from the partnership as it enhances its academic environment and attracts talented, entrepreneurial students. This collaboration, ahead of TSU's 100th anniversary, reflects the university's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and community empowerment.

Together, Uncle Funky's Daughter and Texas Southern University are charting a course toward a brighter future-one in which education, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment go hand in hand.

For more information about the MPoWR Her Grant and the partnership between Uncle Funky's Daughter and TSU, visit

SOURCE Uncle Funky's Daughter

