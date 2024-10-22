NYC High School Student Publishes Guide Book On Teaching Students With ADHD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivian Lazerow, a Riverdale Country School senior, recently published a that takes the reader inside the mind of a student with ADHD. The book details her early classroom struggles and provides actionable strategies for teachers to use with similar students in the future.

After almost a year of research, Lazerow published "Bright Minds, Busy Hands: Living with ADHD is Anything But Easy" in early August. The book addresses eight of the most prominent expressions of ADHD and how they manifest themselves in students.

"Many of my academic hurdles could have been easily avoided had teachers understood how best to harness the potential of an ADHD brain," said Lazerow, who was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age and faced numerous obstacles in school. "Knowing others may be feeling just as isolated and frustrated as I did in the classroom motivated me to create an easy-to-read guide to normalize ADHD and details strategies teachers and students can embrace."

Lazerow accomplished this with a touch of approachable humor that all students can understand. The book is easily and intentionally digestible, at only 20 pages long, with thought-provoking illustrations drawn by the author. "Look at my audience," Vivian explained with a chuckle.“A short-format book appeals to both teachers juggling the individual needs of each of their students and the limited attention span of neurodivergent students."

In one chapter about hyperactivity, Lazerow examines the need for students with ADHD to do something mindless with their hands, such as doodle or use a fidget spinner, to concentrate when teachers speak. Lazerow reminds teachers that fidgeting or doodling isn't a distraction but often a workaround for students with ADHD. Even taking notes and listening at the same time can become overstimulating and counterproductive for a student with ADHD. She suggests teachers empower each student to take in information in whichever modality they find most effective. For her, it was recording lessons on her phone while also listening and doodling.

"Bright Minds, Busy Hands" has the potential to reach hundreds of thousands as Lazerow has made the resource free and shareable. Vivian's goal is to create a space where students with ADHD can find the understanding, support, and empathy she once longed for.

Her first step was sharing the e-book format with more than 600 New York State public school superintendents. Soon after donating the title, she received encouragement from a number of them, who applauded her efforts and distributed the book within their networks. Dr. Mike MacDonald, superintendent of the Walton Central School District, replied by writing, "This is a very important read, and I have shared it with my leadership team for their growth and understanding."

Vivian's next step is already in the works as she prepares to roll out a peer ADDvisor group for middle schoolers with ADHD. "My goal," says Lazerow, "is to provide these students with a high school mentor who has been in their shoes and can help guide them through situations that a mentor without ADHD might not understand."

For those interested in a copy of the book, you can download it using the following link: bit.ly/brightmindsbusyhands .

