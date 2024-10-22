L-Nutra Health Unveils New Results On Cost-Effective Diabetes Remission Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First of its kind Remission and Regression Program (DRRP) found to significantly reduce need for and therefore reducing payor's expenditure on management

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Health, the medical division of the premier nutri-technology company, L-Nutra, today reported the cost-effectiveness and payor's budget impact results of its Diabetes Remission and Regression Program

(DRRP). Published in the prestigious journal 'Value in ' of The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), the study shows the potential of L-Nutra Health's DRRP program to significantly reduce short, medium and long term healthcare costs by reducing the need for prescription drug use and related side effects, as well as disease complications.

According to the CDC, the combined medical expenses and losses in productivity and earnings due to diabetes and its associated complications mount to a staggering $413 billion. The economic burden of type 2 diabetes (TD2) has increased significantly and can cost more than $22,400 each year for individuals. TD2 primarily develops due to three, often neglected, factors: (1) aging, as it typically occurs later in life, (2) muscle loss, which reduces the body's ability to burn carbohydrates, and (3) insulin resistance. L-Nutra Health's DRRP utilizes the nutrition technology of a low-glycemic

Fasting Mimicking Diet

(FMD) that directly addresses these main three factors.



The study published today analyzed the potential economic impact and health outcomes of the DRRP over a 10-year period. The model demonstrated that the program not only achieves substantial cost savings but also breaks even for the payor as soon as the 10 month mark of therapy for patients on two or more medications or by the third year for patients on one or two medications. The complex multimodal analysis of the cost-effectiveness of DRRP demonstrated that patients who take two or more medications save an estimated $41,613 over a three year time frame. Sixty percent of people with T2D with HbA1c > 7% (sub optimally controlled) are on two or more diabetes drugs, further underscoring the impact of this analysis. Researchers also assessed quality-adjusted life years (QUALYs) finding major gains in health-related quality of life due to fewer medical interventions and a lower incidence of diabetes-related complications.

The model evaluated in this study was developed by reviewing data from studies investigating Fasting Mimicking Diets, most notably a recent study published in Diabetologi a . This study has shown that 12 monthly cycles of FMD, totaling 5 days per month alongside standard care is safe and is 7x more likely to improve glycemic control and 8x more likely to reduce medications than standard care alone. Most notably, the Diabetologia study demonstrated that 56% of participants either stopped or reduced their medications, with an impressive 11.3% reduction in complications and a 67% decrease in medication use for individuals on two or three prescription drugs–one of the primary financial burdens of the disease. The study demonstrated that the program led to a 72% reduction in insulin use and a 45% decrease in hypoglycemia events, underscoring its efficacy in managing critical aspects of diabetes care.

Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO of L-Nutra Health and an expert in health systems research and policy, emphasized the transformative potential of the DRRP, stating, "The results of this study are monumental for both patients and payers. The L-Nutra Health Program produces a 700% better chance of regressing TD2 when added to current medicinal protocols. Payers who reimburse such programs can breakeven at month 10 and realize positive budget impacts as soon as the first year of payments. DRRP not only tackles the root causes of TD2, but it aligns the incentives of patients, doctors, payers and health systems in reversing the disease and reducing treatment costs."

The L-Nutra Health DRRP program is a cost-effective alternative to expensive pharmaceutical interventions and makes it an attractive option for health systems, insurances, CMS and self-insured companies looking to alleviate their budgets with sustainable health solutions. These findings position L-Nutra Health at the forefront of disease modifying nutri-technologies enhancing remission by reversing the root causes behind the disease.

