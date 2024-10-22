Peru’S New Cabotage Law Opens Ports To Foreign Vessels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has taken a significant step to enhance its and foreign trade by approving a new Maritime Cabotage Law.



It introduces a simplified access regime for operators, eliminating the need for companies to establish a presence in Peru to engage in cabotage activities. This change is expected to attract more participants to the market.

Peru's New Maritime Cabotage Law

Elizabeth Galdo, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, expressed optimism about the law's potential benefits. She highlighted anticipated reductions in logistics costs and improved competitiveness for Peruvian businesses.



The law is expected to particularly benefit Peru 's jungle regions by facilitating exports through national ports like Paita and Matarani, thereby connecting production areas more efficiently with major shipping hubs.



Additionally, the legislation is likely to stimulate investment in port and logistics infrastructure and improve supply chains for various types of cargo. It could also help alleviate congestion at the port of Callao.



President Dina Boluarte officially enacted the law, marking a pivotal moment in Peru's development. She emphasized that these changes would strengthen Peru's maritime sector and modernize its transportation infrastructure.



This legislative change comes as Peru prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC ) forum in Lima, which will gather leaders from across the region.



The timing is also significant due to the anticipated inauguration of the Chancay port. Chinese company Cosco Shipping Lines leads this major infrastructure project, set to transform regional logistics.



Peru's new Maritime Cabotage Law represents a forward-thinking approach to economic development. It aims to boost Peru's global trade position and foster growth and innovation in its maritime sector.

