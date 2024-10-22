EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Important step for research and industry: AI-capable supercomputer 'ELBJUWEL' is being built in Saxony

ParTec AG and Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf sign memorandum of understanding



Munich / Dresden, 22 October 2024

– ParTec AG and Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have signed a memorandum of understanding stating their intention to jointly build and operate an AI supercomputer. The aim is to create a central point of contact for the development of innovative AI technologies that will promote both scientific and economic use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Saxony and Germany. ParTec is equipping the project with a powerful AI computer that will provide about 500 petaflops or about 50 exaflops 8FP. The computer named 'ELBJUWEL' will thus be one of the most powerful AI computers in the world.



An AI computer is a powerful computer specially developed to handle tasks in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). These computers are equipped with powerful processors and GPUs that are optimized for training and executing AI models. AI computers can be used for various applications, such as machine learning, neural networks, image and speech recognition and data analysis. They are particularly important for research and development projects where large amounts of data need to be processed and complex algorithms must be executed.



'ELBJUWEL' in Dresden: Setting the course for the future

The 'ELBJUWEL' supercomputer enables the established research and industrial landscape to use the possibilities of AI with the most modern technologies – and to do so in their own country without having to rely on international cloud solutions. Through the partnership, the new platform will specialize in the provision of computing power, particularly in the areas of AI and machine learning, high-performance computing and quantum computing. The aim is to significantly facilitate access to AI for industry, medium-sized commercial enterprises as well as scientific institutions to enable technological innovations.



The planned platform is therefore intended to enable science, companies and government agencies to work together on complex technology projects and to use, shape and develop synergies between science and industry efficiently and sustainably. The AI platform is intended to cover a wide range of use cases and not only contribute to increasing efficiency and reducing costs in industry, but also to increase the competitiveness of companies in Saxony.



By bundling the expertise of ParTec in the development and construction of leading AI supercomputers and the leading research activities of the HZDR in basic and applied research, a unique innovation platform is emerging. In addition, the HZDR contributes its many years of expertise in the field of large-scale research facilities, which attracts scientists from all over the world to Dresden.



Cooperation as the key to success



'The cooperation with the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf is a decisive step for us towards establishing a Germany- and Europe-wide supercomputer infrastructure for artificial intelligence' explains

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG . 'Our world-leading architecture for AI supercomputers is intended to decisively advance the German and European ambitions of digital sovereignty and enable companies to take full control of their data and processes with unparalleled reliability and security. Unfortunately, it is currently the case that up to 90 percent of the computing power required in Germany and Europe is not available in Europe but must be demanded above all in America. Furthermore, and from my point of view, the central issue is the provision of computing power in so to speak one's own backyard: This is the only way users and machine developers as well as operators can work closely together and benefit from the most valuable synergies that are not possible when a supercomputer is only accessible via cloud. A region that only calculates via cloud, even with the best AI applications of its own, will never be able to exploit the full potential for development and industrial integration that results from the supercomputer being available in its own country.'



'The memorandum of understanding between ParTec AG and our center lays the foundations for a long-term partnership,' says

Prof. Sebastian M. Schmidt, Scientific Director of the HZDR . 'The planned platform is not only intended to provide new impetus for the development of AI technologies, but also to contribute to the training of skilled workers and to support companies in overcoming the challenges of digitalization.'

About ParTec AG

ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software ParaStation Modulo and QBridge. The offer also includes consulting and support services in all areas of development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of the dynamical Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance computing systems together with the Forschungszentrum Jülich. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite from ParTec have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence.



About the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR)

The Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) conducts research in the fields of energy, health, and matter. The focus is on the following questions:

How can energy and resources be used efficiently, safely and sustainably?

How can cancer be better visualized, characterized and effectively treated? How do matter and materials behave under the influence of high fields and smallest dimensions? The HZDR develops and operates large-scale infrastructures that are also used by external guests:

Ion Beam Centre, High-Field Magnet Laboratory Dresden and ELBE Centre for High-Performance Radiation Sources.



It is a member of the Helmholtz Association, has six sites (Dresden, Freiberg, Görlitz, Grenoble, Leipzig, Schenefeld near Hamburg) and employs almost 1,500 people, including about 670 scientists and 220 doctoral students.









