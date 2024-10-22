QCB Governor Meets Founder Of Spacex
Date
10/22/2024 4:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met, during his visit to Washington DC, the United States of America, with Founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk.
During the meeting, they reviewed key global financial and investment developments.
