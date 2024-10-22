عربي


QCB Governor Meets Founder Of Spacex

10/22/2024 4:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met, during his visit to Washington DC, the United States of America, with Founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk.
During the meeting, they reviewed key global financial and investment developments.

Gulf Times

