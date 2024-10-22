Côte Embarks On Data-Driven Talent Attraction Transformation With Inploi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) inploi's reduces Côte's recruitment costs while increasing the amount of quality candidate applications

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Côte , the leading French brasserie chain, has selected inploi to overhaul its talent attraction and recruitment processes. inploi's empowers Côte to create a best-in-class talent attraction process and candidate experience which aligns with Côte's consumer values, increasing the number and quality of applications to its vacancies.

Working with inploi, Côte is improving the efficiency of its hiring while enhancing and personalising its candidate experience. Côte uses inploi's talent attraction and campaign management technology to promote jobs and support the organisation's objective of reaching a broader talent pool.

inploi's platform also provides comprehensive reporting and analytics of Côte's hiring funnel and attraction spend, helping their talent team to make data-informed investment decisions. The Côte team previously spent up to 20 hours per month compiling reports manually, and lacked the analysis to answer crucial hiring questions. With inploi's analytics software Côte has real-time visibility of all hiring data, from click to hire.

Côte's success metrics for the transformation include a reduction in recruitment spend, an increase in organic applications, and a reduction of time spent on manual tasks. With customers typically enjoying 30% reduction in cost per hire, 20% increase in organic applications, and over six hours of time saved per recruiter per week, inploi is well placed to improve its hiring efficiency.

To date, Côte has relied on legacy credit-based job boards which have been the primary source of job applications. However, this process has been marred by inefficiencies. Côte did not have immediate access to all of the data needed to understand what the true ROI of its job board spend was, in addition to its time to hire data, and robust applicant conversion numbers.

Helen Kinrade, Head of Talent at Côte, commented:“When I joined Côte, I recognised the need to improve the company's candidate experience to make it feel smoother, faster and more current. We also needed a solution which would save us money, provide us with accurate data, and improve the overall candidate journey. Recruiting in this industry has its own set of challenges, and we needed to ensure candidates were choosing Côte over our competitors.

“From the outset, the inploi team genuinely wanted to understand what we needed to solve our concerns and how they could help,” Kinrade continued.“The build has been delightful – I couldn't have asked for more. Regular updates, working to extremely tight timescales, and for a tech company, they really have a human feel. I'm excited by this new, transformative chapter in our talent attraction journey.”

The new Côte careers site, powered by inploi, also reflects and aligns with the refreshed consumer brand and website, with complementary updates and improvements, while ensuring it remains at the forefront of web accessibility standards, supporting differently-abled and neurodiverse candidates.

Alex Hanson-Smith, CTPO and co-founder at inploi, said:“Côte needed a system that could be implemented quickly and would deliver against the business hiring objectives. Furthermore, it needed a partner who could scale with Côte while continually adapting to the shifting hiring landscape. inploi delivers against this, and our teams are working together to measure our engagement's impact on the brand's continued ability to hire top talent.”

The project's implementation involved integrating with Talos360, Côte's ATS, with inploi providing a new talent attraction and application layer: automating the distribution and sponsorship of job post to candidate audiences, creating a new careers page featuring including inploi's award-winning job search and chatbot application experience – sending candidate applications directly into Talos360 via their API - and tracking and reporting the performance of candidate sources through the application journey.

inploi has also recently been adopted by a wide range of the UK's leading, private equity-backed, high street and hospitality brands, including GAIL's and wagamama.

About Côte

Founded in 2007, Côte Restaurants are an all-day French brasserie chain with a modern twist. We have over 75 restaurants across the UK and pride ourselves on our sustainable food and own butchery, enabling us to provide memorable meals for our growing guest base.

Meals are moments to stop and savour life's important things. To the French – and to us – dining is deeper than just eating. It's the feeling of the whole world standing still, just for a while. Just so you can sit down, eat and really be together with friends.

In France, they call this feeling Convivialité. It means 'Feasting with others'. It's our favourite word. And it's exactly what you'll find here at Côte.

About inploi

inploi is a UK-based talent acquisition software scale-up, on a mission to help employers forge authentic connections with the future of their workforce. inploi's platform enables large companies in high-volume hiring sectors to deliver world-class candidate experiences, while maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of their talent acquisition and people teams. inploi's suite of SaaS solutions seamlessly integrates with other HCM systems to maximise their effectiveness and improve hiring outcomes for large employers: cutting recruitment costs, increasing revenue, and filling vacancies with great people. Existing clients include The Compass Group, Bourne Leisure (Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels), wagamama, and the AS Watson Group (Superdrug, Savers, The Perfume Shop).

