Sudan Emergency Rooms Stand As Beacon Of Hope, Resilience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mohammad Abdulaziz

KHARTOUM, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Amid the devastating war in Sudan, the Emergency Response Rooms have emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience by means of providing vital humanitarian aid to war-affected people.

Acting as a voluntary initiative, the humanitarian body was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following its great efforts to alleviate the woes and anguish of people in face of a severe humanitarian crisis that puts millions of people in jeopardy.

Thought Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize, the mere nomination is undoubtedly considered to be a global recognition of extraordinary bravery and dedication.

The Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), which announced the rooms' nomination for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, said in a statement that the move had been taken due to its dedicated teams of volunteers.

The rooms were established by a group of Sudanese young people who have tirelessly worked to provide essential humanitarian aid, medical assistance, and protection to millions of displaced and vulnerable individuals.

The rooms said in a press release that it was proud of this nomination which, it said, was based on the great contributions of more than 10,000 male and female volunteers, adding that the Sudanese people's relentless support over the past 18th months was the key to enabling them to address numerous challenges.

Dedicating the nomination to the souls of over 50 volunteers who were killed in ongoing violence in the country, the rooms voiced much thanks and appreciation to all local and international organizations that throw much weight behind them.

Speaking to KUNA, Hind Al-Taef, a member of the rooms' media office in Khartoum, said the nomination for the international prize only reflected a simple part of the great efforts exerted by volunteers to help affected people.

He commended the nomination as a significant step towards consolidating its endeavors and promoting the group on the international scene amid the tough humanitarian crisis in this war-torn country.

Therefore, she called for recognizing the emergency rooms as an essential humanitarian group and even providing necessary protection to its volunteers who are sacrificing themselves to serving the society.

Several Sudanese local unions and bodies have spoken highly of the nomination of the Emergency Response Rooms for the Nobel Peace Prize as a source of honor for the country.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, for instance, said that the listing of the rooms among candidates for the award was an international recognition of the young volunteers' praiseworthy humanitarian action.

It added that those "young heroes" have faced serious risks and perils while offering food and medicine to affected and vulnerable individuals amid awfully tough conditions in the country.

Speaking to KUNA, Mohammad Al-Ameen, a writer and analyst, hailed the rooms as a creative humanitarian initiative that mainly aimed at easing the sufferings of Sudanese people particularly in war-hit areas.

On his part, Moaez Al-Zein, a humanitarian activist, said the rooms are deemed a model for self-leadership and responsibility as its young volunteers provide vital and significant services to the society.

Also speaking to KUNA, he underlined that this humanitarian initiative seeks to build a sustainable solidarity community capable of addressing challenges and fulfilling people's future needs.

Regardless of failure to win the prize, the Sudanese Emergency Response Rooms have unquestionably emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of the devastating war that has ravaged Sudan since April 2023.

The group has committed itself to saving lives and preserving human dignity and demonstrated extraordinary courage and compassion in the midst of extreme danger by risking their own safety to reach those in need.

The great work of this group's volunteers is certainly a testament to the power of human solidarity and the importance of humanitarian action. (end) mam