Emergency Mass Town Hall Meeting And Conference: 'The Crisis And Conspiracy To Destroy Black Washington DC-DMV'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVENT: Emergency Mass Town Hall Meeting and Conference:"The Crisis and Conspiracy to Destroy Black Washington DC"DATE: Saturday – October 26, 2024TIME: 10am to 4pm: Workshops / Forums4pm to 8pm: Mass Town Hall MeetingLOCATION: Union Temple Baptist Church1225 W Street SEWashington, DCCONTACT: 202.997.8909On Saturday, October 26, 2024, an emergency mass town hall meeting and will be held at the Nation's Capital regarding the most pressing issues facing the Black Community. The political crisis of gentrification, overdevelopment, the crisis amongst Black Elected officials, (including Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White ), the social crisis of crime and violence, wayward Black youth and the absence of Black men will be dealt with at this emergency conference, at Union Temple Baptist Church, Pastored by Reverend Willie F. Wilson, a long-time stalwart of the Black Community in Washington DC. This conference is the brainchild of Black Lawyers for Justice leader, Attorney Malik Shabazz, (a DC resident and business owner who is a national -civil rights attorney and longtime DC Human Rights advocate).Public officials and council persons have been subpoenaed to appear at this conference to answer public questioning as to their role in the current crisis. (Chairman Phil Mendelssohn, Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White, and all councilpersons have been invited / subpoenaed to appear at the 4 pm town hall meeting). Community and ANC leaders are gathering to agree to handle issues that the Black community should be handling itself, outside of government intervention.Emergency Conference Issues:1.The crisis in affordable housing and skyrocketing real estate prices and the sharp decline of Black-owned property and land in DC.2.Organizers and lawyers are proposing a citywide“MORATORIUM ON ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT” until court or referendum mandated rules of fairness and equity can be set in place.3.The crisis amongst Black Elected officials (including the indictment of Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White).4.Emergency efforts by community groups, leaders and partnerships to combat violence and social decay amongst youth, by mobilizing Black men and Black fathers.5.Emergency efforts by attending human services groups, anti-violence groups, mental health groups, tenant advocates and other groups to combat the social effects of the crisis.6.Reparations for District area residents (via Councilman Kenyan McDuffie 's DC Reparations Bill and other methods).7.The 2024 presidential election and how it will affect statehood and the future of the District of Columbia, if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the election.8.Inflation, high prices, the struggle of average Black citizens and Black owned businesses.9.This crisis against Black contractors and Black jobs; organizers are demanding that 40% of all city building contracts, construction and community improvement work be guaranteed to Black Contractors and Black laborers.Keynote speakers include Reverend Grayland Hagler (Leading advocate in DC); Ronald Moten (GoGo Music Museum); Sinclair Skinner (ILoveBlackPeople); Malik Shabazz, Esq (Black Lawyers for Justice/ ADN); Minister Najee Muhammad (Afrodescendant Nation); Imam Akbar Bilal (NBPP/ Black Mens Movement), Imam Ali (Masjid Rashidun, NE DC) along with other ANC and organizational and company leaders operating to help our people in DC. Hundreds or more are expected to attend.The sponsors are Black Crisis DC; Afrodescendant Nation (DMV Chapter), Black Mens Movement, and Black Lawyers for Justice.ORGANIZERS ARE DEMANDING A MORATORIUM ON ALL CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT IN THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNTIL RULES OF EQUITY ARE ESTABLISHED!

