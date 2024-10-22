Qatar Participates In Saudi Agricultural Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah headed a delegation of specialists from the of Municipality at the opening of the Saudi Agricultural 2024, being held from October 21 to 24, 2024, at the Riyadh International and Exhibition Center, in Riyadh.

The participation of Qatar delegation in the Saudi Agricultural Exhibition comes in the context of strengthening cooperation and coordination relations in the field of and food security between the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Environment, Water, Agriculture and Food Security.

The 41st exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, under the slogan:“Innovations, Modern Agricultural Systems and Smart Agriculture”.

HRH Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Riyadh Exhibitions Company, delivered a speech during the opening in which he discussed the latest innovations, technologies, pioneering solutions and advanced agricultural engineering.

He highlighted developments in the agricultural sector in the Kingdom and future prospects and aspirations, in addition to involving the private sector in the exhibition.

The Minister of Municipality also held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al Fadhli yesterday, on the sidelines of the agricultural exhibition.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation and relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia in areas of common interest, especially in the field of agriculture and food security were discussed.