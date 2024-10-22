IMF's Global Head Of Non-Financial Risk Helmut Degraff Mayer Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Helmut DeGraff Mayer of Washington, DC, in the United States.Helmut is the global head of non-financial risk for the International Monetary Fund, where he is responsible for the management, innovation, governance, and leadership of the area that identifies, assesses, mitigates, and monitors the organization's business, operational, and strategic risks. Prior to his time with the IMF, Helmut was in charge of all operational and resilience-risk-related matters at HSBC US Wealth and Private Bank. His career includes risk management roles at American Express, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup Private Bank, with advisory experience at EY, Harper & Nilsson, and Egon Zehnder International. Helmut earned his MBA from the Gies College of Business – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his BA from Tulane University with concentrations in History, German, and International Relations. He also holds the Certificate of Practice in Sustainability and Climate Risk Management and the Operational Risk Management (ORM) Certificate from PRMIA – Professional Risk Managers' International Association.“Helmut brings an impressive resume of global leadership in several important roles, including his current work at the IMF,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "We appreciate the enthusiasm he brings to continuous learning and his commitment to excellence in risk management and risk governance. We are proud to count him among our credential holders."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This has been an eye-opening credentialing experience and a reflection on personal growth,” said Mr. Mayer.“Risk governance really comes alive by engaging with recognized leaders in risk management and hearing directly from such a diverse range of experts what risk governance entails through a rich array of viewpoints/learning modules,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

