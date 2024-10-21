US Allocate USD 800M For Production Of Ukrainian Drones - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for a USD 400 million defense package and said that a separate USD 800 million package is being prepared to finance the production of Ukrainian drones.

He said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today there is a new decision of the United States to support Ukraine. A new defense package. The amount is 400 million dollars. Another separate package is being prepared - funding for the production of Ukrainian drones, USD 800 million. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need to ensure that despite any political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence. And we will definitely do so,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs the determination of its partners in the implementation of the Victory Plan, especially against the background of information about the special role of North Korea in supporting Russia.

“Every meeting with partners is a conversation, in particular, about the defense industry. Also today, with US Secretary of Defense Austin, we talked about the implementation of our Victory Plan. We talked about specific steps that can implement the points of the plan. We need the determination of our partners, especially against the backdrop of information about North Korea's special role in supporting Russia,” Zelensky said.

According to him,“Putin is afraid of peace and that is why he is looking for ways to intensify aggression and bring North Korea to the front.”“This is an obvious signal to the whole world who wants only war. And in this situation, I am grateful to every leader and every state that is now increasing its support for Ukraine, that supported the first inaugural Peace Summit, and that is helping us to prepare the second summit. To prepare it so that it becomes truly effective,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that the first Peace Summit was attended by more than 100 countries and international organizations.

“All the principles of restoring peace that we proposed are fully based on the UN Charter, on key international documents. Back in June, when 100 participants gathered to support peace for Ukraine and the full effectiveness of the UN Charter, it really felt like the states at the table were equal. There was real respect for international law. And this is exactly what the second Peace Summit should be like,” Zelensky said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv.

The preliminary military aid package was announced by US President Joe Biden on October 16. The USD 425 million security assistance package for Ukraine includes air defense systems , ammunition, military equipment, and other weapons.

The first Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It discussed the three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Formula for Peace: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

