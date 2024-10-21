Markel Appoints Jim Hinchley As Chief Retail Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), announced today that Jim Hinchley has been named Chief Retail Officer for Markel's Specialty division. In this role, he will be responsible for leading Markel's overall retail strategy, driving profitable growth in existing business, and addressing new areas for expanded growth within the retail channel.

"We are excited to welcome Jim to Markel to oversee the strategic direction of our retail business," said Alex Martin, President, Markel Specialty. "Jim's broad-ranging experience and deep expertise fully equip him to address the unique needs of our customers and partners within the retail space."

Jim has more than 25 years in the insurance industry, and he brings extensive leadership experience in underwriting, distribution, claims, and operations. Most recently, Jim served as President of Insurance at Fairmatic, where he led all insurance functions for the commercial auto Insurtech MGA. He has also held various leadership positions at Farmers and Liberty Mutual.

He will report to Alex Martin and will be based in Markel's Boston office.

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

