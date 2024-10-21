Century Aluminum Sets Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2024 on Monday, November 4, 2024, after close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up call on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Ryan Crawford (investors and media)

...

(312) 696-3132