BLACK ENTERPRISE To Host 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit At JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Presented By Fedex

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to announce the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit, taking place from Nov. 6–8 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida. Under the theme "Celebrating the Best of Who We Are," this premier event will bring together influential Black men from across the nation for three days of empowerment, networking, and celebration.

The Summit will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a networking session followed by the prestigious

XCEL Awards, which honors Black men who have significantly impacted their industries and communities. This year's honorees include comedian D.L. Hughley, PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams, television news journalist Ed Gordon, and real estate mogul Don Peebles.

During the event, participants will immerse themselves in impactful sessions on essential topics like financial planning, health and wellness, and executive leadership. They will participate in fireside chats and

masterclasses led by top executives, emphasizing corporate success, wealth-building, and navigating the unique challenges of leadership.

"Our ongoing sponsorship of the Black Men

XCEL Summit is a testament to our commitment to actively invest in programs that empower opportunity, driving connections, development, and career advancement for everyone, regardless of background," said Carlos Etheredge, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, FedEx.

Sam

Nesbit, Senior Vice President of FedEx Operations, added, "Since our company's inception, opportunity has been at the forefront of our commitment to excellence, which parallels nicely with the goal of the Black Men XCEL Summit to advance attendees' professional development at every leadership level."

The Black Men

XCEL Summit is not just a conference but a celebration of Black excellence. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network in the BMX Showcase & Lounge, featuring live entertainment, exclusive giveaways, and opportunities to connect with peers and sponsors.

This year's event is presented by title sponsor

FedEx, with presenting sponsors Fidelity Investments, Manulife/John Hancock and UnitedHealth Group. Platinum sponsors include American Airlines, JPMorgan Chase and Walmart, and corporate sponsors AARP, Accenture, AT&T, Dell Technologies, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, Travelers and Visa.

