Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 103,567 Ageas shares in the period from 14-10-2024 until 18-10-2024.

(EUR) 14-10-2024 20,845 1,023,826 49.12 48.86 49.26 15-10-2024 21,400 1,051,555 49.14 48.98 49.36 16-10-2024 20,462 1,003,868 49.06 48.86 49.28 17-10-2024 20,918 1,029,708 49.23 48.94 49.38 18-10-2024 19,942 983,052 49.30 49.04 49.40 Total 103,567 5,092,010 49.17 48.86 49.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 534,701 shares for a total amount of EUR 25,715,691. This corresponds to 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

