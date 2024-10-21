عربي


Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


10/21/2024 8:45:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 103,567 Ageas shares in the period from 14-10-2024 until 18-10-2024.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
14-10-2024 20,845 1,023,826 49.12 48.86 49.26
15-10-2024 21,400 1,051,555 49.14 48.98 49.36
16-10-2024 20,462 1,003,868 49.06 48.86 49.28
17-10-2024 20,918 1,029,708 49.23 48.94 49.38
18-10-2024 19,942 983,052 49.30 49.04 49.40
Total 103,567 5,092,010 49.17 48.86 49.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 534,701 shares for a total amount of EUR 25,715,691. This corresponds to 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

