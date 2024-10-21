QSE Index Ends Relatively Unchanged
Date
10/21/2024 8:02:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatar stock exchange (QSE) index closed relatively unchanged on Monday to settle at 10,607.09.
The 0.08-percent decline was observed in 13,506 deals with a trading volume of 144,783,103 at QAR 339,253,44.645.
Stocks of 21 companies ended higher in the session that saw 27 companies dip and three maintain their previous closing.
The market capitalization was QAR 623,670,291,513.56 versus QAR 623,476,357,714.24 in the previous session.
MENAFN21102024000063011010ID1108802553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.