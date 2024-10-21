Former Speaker Of The House Kevin Mccarthy Appointed To Anivive's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) McCarthy's

extensive

experience

in

government

and

advocacy

for

Valley

Fever will play a pivotal role in the launch of the world's first fungal vaccine.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a leading technology-driven pet company, is proud to announce the appointment of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to its Board of Directors.

McCarthy's appointment underscores the significance of Anivive's breakthrough vaccine and the profound impact it will have on both pet and human health.

As co-founder of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force and co-sponsor of the FORWARD Act,

McCarthy

has

been

instrumental

in

advancing

research, funding, and awareness to combat Valley Fever.

"Anivive's innovative approach to developing a vaccine for Valley fever is a game-changer," said Kevin McCarthy.

(left to right) Gavin Herbert, Founder & Chair Emeritus, Allergan, Kevin McCarthy, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Dylan Balsz, Founder & CEO Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive's Valley Fever Vaccine - Vaccine in development not approved by the FDA or USDA

"We

are

excited

to

be

working with

Kevin

McCarthy,"

said

Dylan

Balsz, Founder and CEO of

Anivive. "His deep commitment to fighting Valley fever and his understanding of government processes will be invaluable as we prepare to launch the first vaccine for this devastating disease."

Nearly 100 million people and 30 million dogs live in areas impacted by Valley Fever. Over the past decade, infection rates have surged 600% and infected over a million people and their dogs.

Despite

its

widespread

impact and

billions

in

annual

healthcare

cost,

there

is

no existing vaccine to prevent the disease in humans or animals.

"Anivive's

innovative

approach to

developing

a

vaccine

for

Valley

fever

is

a game-changer," said Kevin McCarthy. "I am excited to join the Board and support their mission to bring this critical solution to those affected. Together, we can make a significant difference in combating this escalating health issue."

Anivive's fungal vaccine is the first to show efficacy and safety in over a dozen studies across multiple species. In June, the company received a $33 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) to scale manufacturing and fund clinical trials in man.

Anivive is targeting a 2025 launch for the canine vaccine and is working with the Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

to help make the

vaccine

available for

dozens

of

endangered

zoo species

that

have

been impacted by the disease.

About

Anivive

Lifesciences

Anivive Lifesciences is a pet pharmaceutical company at the forefront of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and veterinary medicine. Our mission is to transform veterinary healthcare by accelerating the development of novel, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Through our proprietary

AI

platform,

we

are

pioneering

first-in-class

therapeutics

in

Oncology, Antivirals, and

Antifungal Vaccines, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry.

For

more

information,

please

visit

.

Forward-Looking

Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Anivive's development programs, plans, and potential. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.

