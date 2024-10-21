Former Speaker Of The House Kevin Mccarthy Appointed To Anivive's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a leading technology-driven pet Pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the appointment of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to its Board of Directors.
McCarthy's appointment underscores the significance of Anivive's breakthrough vaccine and the profound impact it will have on both pet and human health.
As co-founder of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force and co-sponsor of the FORWARD Act,
McCarthy
has
been
instrumental
in
advancing
research, funding, and awareness to combat Valley Fever.
"Anivive's innovative approach to developing a vaccine for Valley fever is a game-changer," said Kevin McCarthy.
(left to right) Gavin Herbert, Founder & Chair Emeritus, Allergan, Kevin McCarthy, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Dylan Balsz, Founder & CEO Anivive Lifesciences
Anivive's Valley Fever Vaccine - Vaccine in development not approved by the FDA or USDA
Anivive. "His deep commitment to fighting Valley fever and his understanding of government processes will be invaluable as we prepare to launch the first vaccine for this devastating disease."
Nearly 100 million people and 30 million dogs live in areas impacted by Valley Fever. Over the past decade, infection rates have surged 600% and infected over a million people and their dogs.
Anivive's fungal vaccine is the first to show efficacy and safety in over a dozen studies across multiple species. In June, the company received a $33 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) to scale manufacturing and fund clinical trials in man.
Anivive is targeting a 2025 launch for the canine vaccine and is working with the Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
About
Anivive
Lifesciences
Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Anivive's development programs, plans, and potential. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.
