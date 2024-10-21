SYMBIOTE TRAPPED IN GLASS CHAMBER ON SMARTPHONE ENTER FUSION: A SHAPE-SHIFTING DEVICE FROM HMD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VENOM: THE LAST DANCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A unique Smart Outfit, has been created in collaboration with Sony Pictures' upcoming action-thriller
Venom: The Last Dance to demonstrate the capabilities of HMD's latest smartphone technology, Fusion
Fusion is a new breed of smartphone innovation that operates like a symbiote: you can attach different "outfits"1 that take over the device, transforming both its look and performance, akin to Venom and Eddie Brock in the film. Fusion goes on pre-order in the US today
Only three in the world
Venom: The Last Dance outfits were created and feature some of Venom's best lines from the upcoming movie including "We are Venom" as the welcome sound, a "We are screwed" ringtone and a touching voicemail from the beloved character
Check out the video on YouTube
here .
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Mobile Devices (HMD), a leading European smartphone manufacturer, and innovator, is thrilled to announce the world's first symbiote Smart Outfit for HMD Fusion in collaboration with Venom: The Last Dance. The prototype Smart Outfit has been created to celebrate the start of U.S. pre-orders of the Fusion smartphone.
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled their symbiotic smartphone, Fusion, coupled with a Smart Outfit created in collaboration with Sony Pictures' upcoming action-thriller Venom: The Last Dance. (Photo Credit: HMD)
Once attached, the Venom: The Last Dance smart outfit alters Fusion's physical appearance and 'Venomizes' its software, similar to how Venom and Eddie Brock are bonded together as a fused entity in the film.
HMD Fusion transforms with liquid ferrofluid and Venom-inspired design, bringing the excitement of Venom: The Last Dance to life.
About Human Mobile Devices
We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their
budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.
Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of Human Mobile Devices original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see .
About Venom: The Last Dance:
In
Venom: The Last Dance , Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance. Venom: The Last Dance
stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans,
Stephen Graham,
Peggy Lu and
Alanna Ubach.
The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker. Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25, 2024.
About Sony Pictures Entertainment
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics.
For additional information, visit
SOURCE HMD
