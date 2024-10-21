Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey To Sponsor TRICON Garage #15 Tanner Gray In NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series At Miami Speedway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tanner Gray and some of the team from Broadstreet Infamous in the pits at Daytona

Broadstreet Infamous NASCAR Truck sponsorship artwork for the truck bed of the #15, TRICON GARAGE, Tanner Gray

The Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Whiskey Lineup

Broadstreet Infamous will be an associate sponsor for #15 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Chris Roberts, VP of and Advertising for Broadstreet Infamous, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the newest American whiskey brands, the Georgia-based startup Broadstreet Infamous , announced today it will be an associate sponsor for the championship-winning TRICON Garage team No. 15 Toyota Tundra driven by Tanner Gray in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The daytime race is scheduled for this Saturday, October 26 at noon. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139).“We're proud to continue our partnership with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team TRICON Garage and driver Tanner Gray at the Miami race. TRICON is the epitome of success and commitment to the sport of racing. We believe our commitment to crafting fine spirits shares many of the same successful qualities and we're always pleased to show our support for them,” said Chris Roberts, VP of Media and Advertising for Broadstreet Infamous.Broadstreet Infamous has secured the entire truck bed – their largest NASCAR sponsorship to date. This prominent placement will generate media content for product advertising and marketing campaigns. Additionally, popular social influencer and VP of Entertainment Cori Yarckin , who is also the courtside voice of the Orlando Magic and host of NFL End Zone in the UK, will have VIP access at the race to host numerous lifestyle videos around the track and conduct interviews with the Broadstreet Infamous team, race teams, fans, and more.As part of their placement on the NASCAR truck bed, Broadstreet Infamous is pleased to display the logo of their charity beneficiary, the Lovely Project, a non-profit organization that empowers girls to positively impact their community through their value, voice, and valor. Opposite the Lovely Project logo, Broadstreet Infamous will display the logo for the City of Greensboro, Georgia, where their downtown distillery is located, to encourage tourism for their local community. Their sponsorship placement will also feature two of their forthcoming bourbon releases: Prohibition Proof Bourbon Whiskey (109 proof) and their Legacy Series Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof).“When we sponsor NASCAR, our primary purpose is to promote our brand to the most loyal fanbase in sports. We also have the privilege to promote organizations that are important to us – our charity beneficiary the Lovely Project and our distillery's hometown of Greensboro, Georgia – to help them gain exposure and support,” said Shaun Roberts, VP of Creative.Broadstreet Infamous also sponsored the No. 15 team at Bristol last season, and at the Daytona International Speedway earlier this season where driver Tanner Gray qualified 12th, finished 15th, and had some exciting lead laps. Tanner is ranked 12 out of 68 drivers.“As our company grows our sponsorships grow. This NASCAR sponsorship at Homestead-Miami Speedway is Broadstreet Infamous' largest to date. We continue to sponsor NASCAR because we believe their fans will appreciate our American-made, high-quality spirits and because we know their fans recognize the importance of sponsorships to the sport. Fans loyally patronize the companies that sponsor the sport. We have been preparing for the Miami race all year because it will be important for the next stages of our company. The talented Ms. Yarckin will be at the track hosting the video content we need to take our marketing efforts to the next level. If you see her or the rest of the Broadstreet Infamous team around the track, come up and say 'Hello!' We would love to meet you.” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Broadstreet Infamous.For more information, please visit . Enjoy Responsibly.For press inquiries, please contact:Chris Roberts, VP of Media and AdvertisingPhone: 706-817-5559Email: ...About Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous, located in Greensboro, Georgia, is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Broadstreet Infamous challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Broadstreet Infamous invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139).Learn more:About TRICON GarageThe flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization of Toyota Racing, TRICON Garage, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing and Team DGR, is an American professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East, the ARCA Menards Series West, and the CARS Tour. Learn more:About Cori YarckinCori Yarckin is a host, personality, and musician. She is currently the in-arena emcee for the NBA franchise Orlando Magic, and the host of the popular“NFL End Zone” in the UK. In the past she has hosted and worked for numerous TV shows including FOX News Edge. As a musician she toured the US and was featured in many popular publicans, websites, and blogs. She's also a social influencer with a fun and endearing personality. Learn more: /About The Lovely ProjectThe Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships. Learn more:About Greensboro, GeorgiaFounded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Located about an hour from Atlanta, Augusta, and a short drive to Athens, Greensboro is a popular destination. 