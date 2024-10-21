Once Upon A Coconut Hits Shelves Nationwide At Sprouts Farmers Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, the premium coconut water brand known for its refreshing beverages has officially landed on shelves at more than 420

Sprouts Farmers

locations across the United States. Following the successful debut in the innovation aisle, the brand has secured permanent placement in stores. Shoppers can find four delightful flavors of Once Upon A Coconut, crafted with no sugar added, low in calories, vegan, non-GMO, and packed with electrolytes, on the shelves of their local Sprouts.

Flavors Launching at Sprouts:

Pure Coconut Water : Once Upon A Coconut's Pure Coconut Water delivers nature's hydration at its finest, offering a clean, crisp, and smooth flavor. Sourced from premium young green coconuts, this all-natural coconut water is packed with electrolytes, making it the perfect hydration solution for health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. Ideal for post-workout replenishment or everyday refreshment, it stands out as the go-to choice.

Chocolate Coconut Water : Once Upon A Coconut's Chocolate Coconut Water indulges cravings with its rich, velvety blend that combines chocolatey goodness with refreshing coconut water. This drink satisfies sweet tooths while keeping consumers hydrated-guilt-free!

Watermelon Coconut Water : Once Upon A Coconut's Watermelon Coconut Water blends the pure hydration of coconut water with the sweet, antioxidant-rich goodness of watermelon juice. Sourced from premium coconuts and ripe watermelons, this refreshing blend delivers a powerful boost of hydration and nutrients. Pineapple Coconut Water : A tropical twist is added to the day with Once Upon A Coconut's Pineapple Coconut Water. This flavor pairs the natural electrolytes of coconut water with the sweet, tangy essence of ripe pineapples, creating a refreshing and energizing drink.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a leading brand of premium coconut water dedicated to providing refreshing, natural hydration while making a positive impact on communities and supporting meaningful causes. Launched in 2020, the brand sources the finest young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans. Once Upon A Coconut is available in six delicious flavors at over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and its website.

As a mission-driven business, Once Upon A Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits, including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and many more. Additionally, in partnership with Greenspark, the brand plants a tree for every case sold, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The brand is also backed by notable investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, along with Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

