Netanyahu’s home gets raided by drone

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, an explosive-laden drone struck the vacation residence of Israeli Prime in the coastal town of Caesarea on Saturday, according to reports from Israeli outlets citing his office. The attack, attributed to the Lebanese group Hezbollah, marks the first direct assault on such a high-ranking Israeli official since the onset of the current conflict.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a building in Caesarea was hit but provided limited details, noting that a total of three drones were launched from Lebanon, with two of them being intercepted. Video footage circulating on social media appears to show a large drone flying over a helicopter in the vicinity of the city, suggesting a coordinated strike by Hezbollah.



Local residents reported hearing a “large explosion” and described the blast as “huge” and “powerful.” Fortunately, Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the residence during the attack, which may have mitigated potential casualties.



In response to the incident, Netanyahu vowed to persist in the ongoing conflict, asserting that such threats would not deter his government from its course of action. Following the attack, videos surfaced on social media showing him addressing the situation and reaffirming his commitment to national security.



Compounding the tensions, the IDF reported a substantial missile barrage from Hezbollah targeting northern Israel on the same day. Approximately 55 projectiles were launched, prompting widespread panic and forcing “hundreds of thousands” of Israelis to seek shelter throughout the weekend.



As the situation continues to evolve, the implications of this attack on regional stability and security remain to be seen, with both sides likely to intensify their military operations in the days ahead.

