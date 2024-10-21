Agency People News In Brief (October 21, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - Independent holding company Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) has announced the appointment of Monica Chun as president. In this newly created role, Chun will spearhead growth strategy, marketing, innovation, and cross-network integration across ACC's entire agency portfolio. She will also be responsible for fostering integrated marketing campaigns for the company's diverse client base. Last month, ACC's of PR firm DKC and its creative arm HangarFour significantly bolstered its marketing, communications, and creative capabilities, adding to its global client roster.



NEW YORK - Strategic communications firm Sloane & Company has named Leslie Wheeler as a managing director in its healthcare practice. Wheeler brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health technology, and consumer science industries. She is poised to significantly expand Sloane's reach into pharma and biotech, two of the most dynamic sectors in healthcare. Previously, Wheeler played a key role in propelling growth at Spectrum Science, a leading health and science communications firm.



WASHINGTON - Precision has named Dhruv Nanda as its first executive creative director. Nanda brings a decade of creative leadership experience at agencies and leading in-house brands to the role. He has a proven track record of bringing stories to life for a wide range of clients, including CBRE, Walmart, Hyatt, The Nature Conservancy, and Uber. Nanda will lead Precision's in-house creative team and oversee the development of a copywriting team in the coming months.



WASHINGTON - Curley Company has named Jeannine Ginivan as executive VP. Ginivan joins the firm from General Motors, where she most recently served as senior director of public policy and sustainability communications. Throughout her career in the automotive industry, Ginivan has held leadership positions at Nissan North America and Volkswagen before joining General Motors. Her expertise lies in strategic counsel to executives, focusing on areas such as thought leadership, reputation management, and crisis communications.



BOSTON -

V2 Communications (V2) has announced key leadership changes and a new hire. Katelyn Holbrook has been promoted to the newly created role of chief client officer, while Kristen Leathers has been named executive VP, overseeing the organization's B2B technology practice. Additionally, communications veteran Shannon Murphy has joined V2 to lead the firm's healthcare practice. Holbrook's new position allows her to focus on maximizing client satisfaction, retention, and growth across V2's entire client portfolio. Murphy brings significant experience from previous roles at MSLGROUP, Highwire PR, and 120/80 Group.

