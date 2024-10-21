Lula Urged To Maintain Pressure On Maduro As Venezuelan Crisis Deepens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González calls for international support in recognizing the will of the people.



González, exiled in Spain, emphasizes the importance of acknowledging election results that show Maduro's defeat. He urges Brazilian President Lula to keep pressing Maduro until he can no longer resist change.



González opposes the idea of repeating elections, as suggested by Lula. He points out that the votes and electoral records are already available for anyone to see.



The politician stresses the need for continued mediation efforts by Brazil and Colombia , despite the lack of progress so far. To force Maduro's departure, González advocates for targeted sanctions by the international community.



He specifically calls for personalized sanctions, avoiding those that might affect Venezuela's oil sector. González believes this approach could push Maduro towards accepting transparent elections as a way out of the crisis.







In addition, the opposition leader warns of an "unsustainable exodus" of Venezuelans if the situation remains unresolved.



He expresses confidence that the international community will recognize him as Venezuela's president on January 10th. González bases this belief on the 8 million Venezuelans who voted for democratic transition.



González concludes by asserting his legitimacy, derived from the popular vote. He maintains that only one of them has the true legitimacy of origin, implying his own claim to leadership.



The opposition leader's statements reflect the ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela and the complex international dynamics surrounding the crisis.

