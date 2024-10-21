Gaza Strip plunges into chaos as Israeli forces launched series of relentless air, ground attacks

(MENAFN) On Monday morning, the Gaza Strip was plunged into chaos as Israeli forces launched a series of relentless air and ground attacks, resulting in numerous injuries and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. According to reports from the Wafa news agency, Israeli warplanes targeted a residence near Al-Tawba Mosque in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, leading to multiple injuries among residents.



As the day unfolded, the sounds of explosions echoed throughout Gaza City, attributed to the intense bombardments by Israeli aircraft. The situation worsened with artillery strikes that hit several homes in the Jabalia refugee camp, causing further civilian casualties.



In a troubling escalation of military actions, Israeli forces have resumed the demolition of homes in the western parts of the Jabalia refugee camp, as well as in the adjacent Saftawi and Tawam areas. Eyewitness accounts indicate that these ongoing operations have displaced many families, particularly in the Al-Saftawi region, where the destruction of residential buildings has exacerbated the plight of residents.



The situation intensified as Israeli warplanes conducted raids on Al-Shati refugee camp, located west of Gaza City, targeting densely populated neighborhoods. Heavy artillery shelling also occurred in Nuseirat camp, situated in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries among local citizens.



Furthermore, the Israeli military targeted two schools within the Jabalia camp, which were serving as shelters for displaced individuals. This led to both fatalities and injuries among civilians, underscoring the grave humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict.



Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has dramatically intensified its operations against the Gaza Strip, utilizing air, sea, and land assaults. This has resulted in a catastrophic situation for the region’s residents, with reports indicating extensive suffering and hardship among the civilian population as they grapple with the repercussions of the sustained violence.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801482