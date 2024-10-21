Marc Corsi, Catalan American Council President, Appoints Bru Recolons And Victor Horcasitas As CAC Barcelona Delegates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Catalan American Council

Bru Recolons (left) with CAC President Marc Corsi

Victor Horcasitas (left) with CAC President Marc Corsi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council (CAC), has announced the appointment of Bru Recolons, Founder and Executive Director of Impulsa Talentum, and Victor Horcasitas, Executive Director of Metropolitan Magazine, as CAC Barcelona delegates. Both will play a key role in fostering business relationships between Barcelona and the Catalan American Council, further strengthening ties between Catalan and American communities.Bru Recolons is the driving force behind the Impulsa Talentum Foundation, Barcelona's leading business talent incubator. For over a decade, Impulsa Talentum has provided a platform for the most innovative Catalan businesses, empowering them to gain well-deserved exposure. With his experience as an entrepreneur, Recolons has a proven track record of identifying and nurturing promising business leaders, bringing out the potential in often-overlooked talent. "Representing the CAC in Barcelona is a great honor and a motivating challenge,” said Recolons.“As the head of the 'International Talent Observatory' at Impulsa Talentum, which plans to establish branches in San Francisco and New York, this opportunity aligns perfectly. I'm excited to collaborate with the talented CAC team.”Victor Horcasitas is the Executive Director of Barcelona Metropolitan Magazine, a leading publication that highlights Barcelona's rich Catalan heritage for expats and visitors alike. As an American expat himself, Horcasitas has built a thriving platform that bridges cultural gaps, offering unique insights and stories about Catalonia to an international audience. His expertise in creating a dynamic expat community makes him an ideal fit for his new role as CAC delegate.“Community and belonging are the pillars of a healthy society,” Horcasitas stated.“Building a strong network of American expats through Barcelona Metropolitan has been incredibly rewarding. I'm honored to join the CAC and look forward to further strengthening the bonds between American and Catalan cultures.”CAC President Marc Corsi expressed confidence in his new appointees.“For a city as important as Barcelona, we needed delegates with exceptional skills, and Bru Recolons and Victor Horcasitas are perfect for the role. Their unique abilities in community building and professional networking align with our mission to deepen connections with Barcelona's people. We couldn't have found a better team to lead our efforts.”The CAC advocates for Catalan American businesses and leaders in the United States and advances transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan-speaking territories of Europe.

Ivan Kiryakin

Catalan American Council

+1 415-985-5277

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.