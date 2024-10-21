Elon Musk Offers Daily $1M for Pro-Gun, Free Speech Petition Signers in the U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has launched a bold initiative to influence the upcoming U.S. election. Musk announced a daily prize of $1 million for voters in swing states who sign a petition. The billionaire unveiled this plan at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, presenting the first check to an audience member.



Musk's "America PAC" aims to register voters in swing states and persuade them to support candidate Donald . The group previously offered smaller incentives: $100 for Pennsylvania voters and $47 for voters in other swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.



The petition asks signers to pledge support for the First and Second Amendments. Musk has invested $75 million in the PAC over three months, according to federal records. The daily million-dollar prize will be available to Pennsylvania voters until Monday, then open to other swing states until November 5.







This unprecedented move has sparked debate among election law experts. Some question whether offering rewards for petition signatures, limited to registered voters, crosses legal boundaries by incentivizing voter registration. Federal law prohibits paying people to vote or register, including non-monetary incentives like alcohol or lottery chances.



Musk's lawyer has not yet commented on the legality of this new initiative. The tech mogul expressed confidence that news of this offer would spread rapidly. He sees it as a solution to raise awareness about the petition.

This controversial strategy marks uncharted territory in American politics. It highlights the influence of wealthy individuals in electoral processes. The impact of such large-scale financial incentives on voter behavior remains to be seen.



As the election approaches, all eyes will be on the effects of Musk's million-dollar giveaway. It raises important questions about the intersection of wealth, influence, and democratic processes in modern America. The coming weeks will reveal how voters and authorities respond to this unconventional campaign tactic.

