(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The People's of China (PBoC) has taken a significant step to stimulate the economy. On Monday in Beijing, the central bank reduced the country's benchmark interest rates. This move was anticipated as Chinese monetary authorities intensify their efforts to revitalize the struggling economy.



The PBoC lowered the Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 0.25 percentage points. The one-year LPR now stands at 3.1% per annum, while the five-year LPR is at 3.6% per annum. These rates serve as reference points for commercial banks' lending practices.



China's faces ongoing challenges despite extensive stimulus measures implemented since July 2024. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has taken bold steps to revitalize growth in the world's second-largest economy.



In September 2024, the PBoC unveiled its most significant stimulus package since the Covid-19 pandemic. The central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points. It also lowered a key policy interest rate by 0.2 percentage points to 1.5%.







The PBoC cut mortgage rates on existing homes by about 0.5 percentage points to boost the struggling property sector. This move aimed to save homebuyers around RMB 150 billion ($21.1 billion) in interest payments.



The government introduced a RMB 300 billion ($42.52 billion) loan initiative for state-owned enterprises. This program sought to purchase unsold homes and convert them into affordable housing. Additionally, the down payment ratio for second homes was reduced to 15%.



To stimulate the stock market, the government offered 800 billion yuan ($86 billion) in financing options for share repurchases. Non-bank financial institutions were also permitted to invest in equities.



Despite these efforts, China's economy continues to struggl . The property market remains weak, consumer confidence is low, and economic growth has slowed. The stock market's initial enthusiasm following the September announcements quickly faded.



The total size of China's 2024 stimulus package is estimated at about 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.07 trillion). This amount equals 6% of the country's GDP and could be the largest stimulus in China's history.

China Slashes Key Interest Rates to Revive Economic Growth

However, the effectiveness of these measures has been questionable. Experts argue that China's economic problems require structural solutions rather than short-term fixes. The government's focus on financial engineering within the state sector has limited the impact.



As winter approaches, concerns grow that the economy may remain sluggish. This situation could potentially necessitate further fiscal easing. However, the repeated use of similar stimulus measures has not addressed underlying issues.



The PBoC's recent actions reflect the government's commitment to supporting economic recovery through monetary policy tools. On Monday, the central bank reduced the country's benchmark interest rates in Beijing.







The Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) were lowered by 0.25 percentage points. The one-year LPR now stands at 3.1% per annum, while the five-year LPR is at 3.6% per annum.



These rates serve as reference points for commercial banks' lending practices. Most new and outstanding loans in China are priced based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate guides mortgage rates for real estate.



China's economy grew by 4.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. This growth rate marks the slowest pace in six quarters, highlighting the ongoing challenges.



As China navigates these economic headwinds, the impact of these measures will be closely watched. The coming months will reveal whether these steps can boost China's economic momentum and restore confidence.



