QCS Leads Dialogue On Enhancing Breast Cancer Detection, Treatment In Region

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), in collaboration with the National Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance in the Eastern Mediterranean, hosted a discussion session titled, 'Enhancing Access to Early Detection and of Breast Cancer in the Region,' as part of the 71st session of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Committee meeting, recently.

The discussion featured Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of QCS, H E Dr. Mustapha Al Ferjani, of of Tunisia, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO EMRO Regional Director and Dr. Ibtihal Fadhil, EM-NCD Alliance Chairperson.

The discussion session brought together a group of government health officials from various countries in the region, along with WHO officials, technical experts, researchers, healthcare practitioners, civil society organizations, women's health advocates, patient rights activists, and health journalists.

This session is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer, providing an ideal opportunity to unify efforts among key stakeholders from different sectors to stimulate initiatives aimed at improving access to early detection and treatment in the Middle East.

The session covered several important topics, including The Reality of Breast Cancer in the Region: Recent statistics were presented, showing that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the Middle East and North Africa, with over 131,000 reported cases in 2022, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, accounting for approximately 53,000 deaths annually according to the World Health Organization.

The session also presented the Barriers to Early Detection and Treatment: The session addressed key challenges women face in accessing early detection and treatment services, such as lack of awareness, social stigma, and inadequate health resources.

It also highlighted the Best Practices and Success Stories: Successful experiences in implementing early detection programs were highlighted, which can serve as models for other countries.

In conclusion, a set of future recommendations was proposed to ensure sustained efforts towards improving breast cancer outcomes in the region.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani said, “The aim of hosting this event is to prioritise early detection of breast cancer. We believe in integrating early detection into national health policies and cancer control plans in the region. We also aim to share best practices, build recommendations, and exchange successful experiences in this field.”

“This discussion session aims to build partnerships and enhance collaboration between governments, civil society organizations, and community groups to ensure effective implementation of early detection and access to treatments after diagnosis. Given that breast cancer is the most common among women, we need concerted efforts to achieve better outcomes,” he added.

The session concluded with a series of recommendations designed to alleviate the burden of breast cancer in the region and ensure equitable access to early detection and timely treatment. The key strategies include increasing awareness among stakeholders about the significance of early detection, which will bolster advocacy efforts and resource allocation.

Additionally, the provision of WHO guidelines aims to strengthen health systems, ultimately reducing mortality rates and improving survival outcomes for breast cancer patients. The development of inclusive, gender-sensitive policies is essential to address the unique needs and vulnerabilities of women affected by breast cancer, irrespective of their social or geographical status.