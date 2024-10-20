Global Managed Mobility Services Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managed Mobility Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The managed mobility services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $24.94 billion in 2023 to $31.79 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace, a heightened focus on employee productivity and mobility, the expansion of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, the need for cost optimization and efficiency in device management, and the increasing complexity of mobile technologies and applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Managed Mobility Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The managed mobility services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $90.03 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for mobile application management solutions, an increasing need for mobile device security solutions, greater adoption of IoT and connected devices, a growing demand for managed mobility services in emerging economies, and an emphasis on remote work and flexible working arrangements.

Growth Driver Of The Managed Mobility Services Market

The rising number of IoT devices is anticipated to drive the growth of the managed mobility services market in the future. IoT devices are nonstandard computing devices that can wirelessly connect to a network and transmit data. Managed mobility service providers deliver solutions that effectively monitor, secure, and manage a large fleet of connected devices, simplifying the complexities of IoT device management for businesses.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Managed Mobility Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AT&T Corporation, Fujitsu Inc., IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Orange Business Services SA, Kyndryl Inc., Telefónica SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Vodafone Group plc, Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Accenture plc, Maxis Communications, Digital Management Inc., DXC Technology Company, Unisys Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Mobile Solutions Services Inc., Stratix Corporation, Vision Wireless LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Dimension Data Holdings plc, Octal Software LLP

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Managed Mobility Services Market Size?

Leading companies in the managed mobility services market are focusing on product innovation by introducing the 5G platform. This platform is designed to support the adoption and implementation of 5G technology across various business applications.

How Is The Global Managed Mobility Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Maintenance & Support

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use Industry: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Managed Mobility Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Managed Mobility Services Market Definition

Managed mobility services encompass the procurement, provisioning, and management of devices utilized by an enterprise's mobile and remote employees, ensuring compliance with the organization's environment. A managed mobility services provider alleviates the burden on corporate IT departments by managing the complexities associated with multiple device platforms.

Managed Mobility Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global managed mobility services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Managed Mobility Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed mobility services market size, managed mobility services market drivers and trends and managed mobility services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

