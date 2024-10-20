Two Dead As Russian Bomb Hits Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders Sunday afternoon launched an on the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region's Izium district, killing two locals.

Both were over 70 years of age, Ukrinform reports, referring to the regional military administration.

"A private house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling, tentatively involving a KAB glide bomb. During the search and rescue operations, the bodies of a 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were retrieved from under the rubble," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday night, Russian troops once again shelled the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, killing a local woman, 65.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration