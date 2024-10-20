Ukraine launches over 100 drones across Russia’s western regions

(MENAFN) Russian air defenses intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones on Sunday across Russia’s western regions, while 17 people were in a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 110 drones were shot down during an overnight attack targeting seven Russian regions, with 43 drones reported destroyed in the Kursk border region.



Footage on social media showed air defenses in action over Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod region, near an explosives factory. Local Governor Gleb Nikitin stated that four firefighters were injured while responding to a drone strike in the city’s industrial zone, though he provided no additional details. Such large-scale aerial attacks on Russian territory remain relatively uncommon, even more than two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A similar attack in late September saw the Russian Ministry of Defense report the downing of 125 drones across multiple regions.



Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured after two Russian ballistic missiles hit the city, causing damage to homes and businesses, according to local officials. The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 49 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight. Of the drones, 31 were shot down across 12 regions, including Kyiv, while another 13 were likely disabled by electronic defenses.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russia had launched approximately 800 guided aerial bombs and over 500 attack drones across Ukraine in the past week alone.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108799206