Atlético-MG Secures Spot In Copa Do Brasil Final After Draw With Vasco
Date
10/20/2024 5:00:10 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG has advanced to the Copa do Brasil final after a 1-1 draw with Vasco at São Januário stadium. The Minas Gerais team's previous 2-1 victory in the first leg secured their place in the championship match. Atlético-MG now awaits the winner of the Corinthians versus Flamengo match to determine their opponent in the final.
Vasco took the lead in the first half when Vegetti converted a penalty kick. Hulk equalized for Atlético-MG in the second half, sealing their progression to the final. The match began with Vasco applying pressure and attempting numerous crosses to Vegetti. Atlético-MG's defense, however, managed to prevent clear scoring opportunities.
As the game progressed, Atlético-MG found their footing and created their first significant chance in the 19th minute. Battaglia's shot was saved by Léo Jardim and hit the post. Junior Alonso's follow-up attempt was also blocked by the Vasco goalkeeper. Vasco responded quickly with a shot from Emerson Rodríguez, which was cleared by the defense.
The home team's momentum grew, and they continued to push forward. A cross from Lucas Piton struck Otávio's arm, resulting in a penalty after a VAR review. Vegetti stepped up and converted the spot-kick in the 37th minute, giving Vasco the lead. Vasco maintained their attacking pressure following the goal, creating several opportunities to extend their advantage.
Atlético-MG improved towards the end of the first half, with Lyanco narrowly missing a chance to equalize just before the break. The second half began with both teams creating early opportunities.
Paulinho threatened for Atlético-MG, while Vegetti missed a close-range chance for Vasco. The match's intensity dipped temporarily as both sides struggled to maintain possession and create clear-cut chances.
In the 36th minute, Hulk received the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot. His strike found the back of the net, leveling the score and effectively securing Atlético-MG's place in the final. Vasco attempted to mount a late comeback, but Atlético-MG controlled possession in the closing stages to protect their aggregate lead.
