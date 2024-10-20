Cambodia Collects $26.3 Million For Border Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Oct 20 (IANS) Cambodia has raised $26.3 million from charitable people for border infrastructure development as the fundraising campaign will be concluded by month's end, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Cambodian Prime Hun Manet launched on August 26 the Border Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF), aimed at raising additional funds to enhance infrastructure along the country's borders, with a prioritised focus on the of a border ring road, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As of October 20, 2024, nearly 700,000 people have voluntarily donated a total of $26.3 million to the BIDF," said the announcement from the Prime Minister's cabinet.

"The proceeds will be used to construct infrastructure along the borders, focusing on the development of a border ring road," the announcement added.

The fundraising campaign will be closed on October 31, 2024, the announcement said.

Hun Manet said last month that since 1994, Cambodia has built a border ring road with a length of around 1,300 km, or about 50 per cent of the total.

He added that the Southeast Asian country has planned to complete the construction of the remaining section within 10 years at the cost of more than $200 million.

Cambodia shares borders with Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.