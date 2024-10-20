MAHE Wins Prestigious FICCI Award For Best University Of The Year (Established Category) At The 19Th FICCI Higher Education Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been honored with the prestigious FICCI " Best University of the Year - Established Category " award at the 19th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2024. The award ceremony took place at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, and was presented by Lyndy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, in the presence of Ms. Jyothi Vij, Director General of FICCI, and Dr. Vidya Yerwadekar, Pro Chancellor of Symbiosis International University.





Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor of Technology and Science, MAHE, received the award on behalf of the university, accompanied by a distinguished delegation from MAHE. The delegation included Prof. Vinod Kamath from MIT Manipal, Dr. Gurudutt Nayak from TAPMI Manipal, Ms. Hilda Cornelio from MAHE Manipal, Ms. Archana Nayak, Assistant Director Marketing from MAHE Manipal, and Ms. Divyadarshini K, Assistant Director

from MAHE Bengaluru.





Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE , shared his appreciation for the recognition, noting, "At MAHE, we believe in not only imparting knowledge but also in shaping individuals who can make a significant difference in the world. This award is a reflects our values, vision, and leadership that drive our institution. We dedicate this achievement to our students, faculty, and staff, whose dedication and perseverance have made MAHE an institution of Global repute."





Upon receiving the award, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, expressed his gratitude and pride stating, "This award is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by every member of the MAHE community. Our commitment to fostering innovation, research, and academic brilliance continues to push the boundaries of education. We are immensely proud to be recognized by FICCI, and this accolade inspires us to keep setting new benchmarks in higher education."





The award recognizes universities that have demonstrated outstanding performance in various domains such as academic excellence, innovative practices, faculty development, student engagement, and contributions to societal growth. MAHE's continuous strides in research, global collaborations, and infrastructure development have played a significant role in earning this prestigious accolade.





The award ceremony witnessed presence of leading figures in the higher education sector, policymakers, and global dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for all attendees. MAHE's recognition as the“Best University of the Year” reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class education and nurturing future leaders across diverse fields.