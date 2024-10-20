Premeditated Attack: Giriraj Singh Points Fingers At RJD-Cong Over Bhagalpur Temple Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Purnia, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Sunday vented his anger over the vandalisation of Hindu deity idols at a Durga temple in Bhagalpur and slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and combine for 'orchestrating' an act, aimed at driving a wedge between two communities.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Sanhaula station area, where a man allegedly dismantled the hands of idols of deities Ram, Laxman, Sita, and Radhe-Krishna. A day later, one suspect was nabbed by Bhagalpur police.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "We were in Bhagalpur two days ago, and this seems like a premeditated plan. If the person caught is mentally unstable, why didn't he target a mosque or a church? Why did he only target a temple?"

Singh further alleged that the RJD and Congress were behind the act, claiming that their intent was to incite riots.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to turn India into a civil war situation from the start," he added.

The Union Minister also warned that if the real culprits are not caught, he will halt his ongoing 'Hindu Swabhimaan Yatra' to address the situation in Sanhaula.

"I want to tell the administration that if the real culprits are not caught, I will suspend my yatra and come to Sanhaula if needed," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Sanhaula police station, though the identity of the accused has not been revealed.

The police held a meeting with the peace committee and local figures to ensure calm in the area. A flag march was also conducted as a preventive measure.

A police spokesperson said the situation is under control and warned against the spread of fake news, emphasising that legal action would be taken against anyone inciting further unrest on social media.

Bhagalpur Police have increased vigilance in light of the ongoing Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, led by Giriraj Singh, which began in Bhagalpur on October 18 and is currently moving through the Seemanchal region.

The yatra, scheduled to conclude on October 22 in Kishanganj, has heightened tensions following the desecration of the temple idols.

To prevent any communal flare-up, district police has heightened up vigilance and is organising meeting with local communities.