Moro Hub Signs MoU with Nutanix to Introduce Sustainable IT Solutions

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nutanix, a leader in hybrid Multicloud computing. The MoU was signed between Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Raif Abu Diab, Country Manager – South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix during GITEX 2024 which ran from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Centre. This strategic partnership aims to introduce Nutanix’s innovative energy efficient solutions on a global scale, aligning with Moro Hub’s commitment to sustainable IT practices and its vision of creating a sustainable digital future.



“Our collaboration with Nutanix marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the way in sustainable IT solutions. By deploying Nutanix’s innovative technologies worldwide, we aim to advance our digital transformation initiatives and also reinforce our commitment to facilitate seamless operations for businesses,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.



Moro Hub, recognized for operating the world’s largest solar-powered green data center, continues to lead by example in the realm of sustainable IT. The collaboration with Nutanix will further enhance Moro Hub’s capabilities in offering energy efficient cloud solutions, ensuring that their data centers remain at the forefront of environmental sustainability.



“We are thrilled to partner with Moro Hub in advancing our shared vision for a sustainable digital future. On average, our customers that shared their experiences using the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure solution, reported over a 70% decrease in physical footprint and a 50% reduction in energy consumption versus their legacy systems. A reduction in energy consumption can lead to a decrease in carbon emissions, helping to minimize the environmental burden of an organization’s IT systems. By integrating Nutanix’s transformational technologies with Moro Hub’s leading infrastructure, we are jointly taking a step towards helping our customer’s IT operations become more sustainable,” said Raif Abu Diab, Country Manager – South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix.



The MoU between’Moro Hub and Nutanix will help pave the way for the global deployment of these technologies. By incorporating Nutanix’s advanced cloud and data center technologies, Moro Hub aims to enable organizations to reduce their energy consumption, lower operational costs, and contribute to global sustainability efforts.







