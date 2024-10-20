Jordan Condemns Israeli Forces' Bombardment Of Residential Area In Gaza's Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates strongly condemned the Israeli forces' shelling of a residential area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, which left scores dead and injured.The attack is part of the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, marked by systematic strikes targeting civilians, shelters, and hospitals, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, spokesperson for the ministry, expressed Jordan's firm rejection and denunciation of Israel's repeated violations of international law and humanitarian principles.He highlighted the global community's failure to effectively intervene and halt the aggression, which continues to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The absence of tangible measures to hold those responsible accountable, he said, has allowed these violations to persist unchecked.Qudah stressed the importance of protecting civilians, humanitarian facilities, and shelters, urging Israel to comply with international law, including the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. He called on Israel to immediately cease its violations of international humanitarian law.He also renewed the Ministry's call for the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take decisive action to stop the war crimes being committed against Palestinians in Gaza.Qudah stated that the region is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, calling for the prosecution of those responsible for these crimes and stressing the importance of ensuring they do not escape justice.