Kupiansk Direction: National Guard Stops Russian Offensive To Seize Oskil Crossing
10/20/2024 1:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine stopped the offensive of Russians who tried to seize the crossing of the Oskil River and cut the bridgehead of the armed forces of Ukraine on the left bank.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in a message on Telegram by the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.
“The Russians tried to seize the crossing of the Oskil River and cut the Ukrainian Armed Forces bridgehead on the left bank. The armored vehicles and infantry rush in that direction was repelled by the joint efforts of the Achilles UAV battalion together with the guardsmen of the Bureviy brigade and the border guards of the Pomsta brigade, as well as paratroopers of the 77th Airborne Brigade,” the message reads.
In total, eight infantry fighting vehicles and three tanks were destroyed, and six infantry fighting vehicles were damaged. Twenty-one invaders were killed and 26 others were wounded.
As reported by Ukrinform, 164 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, October 19.
Photo: NGU
