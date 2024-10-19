Embrace Natural Beauty With Simple Care: A Personal Journey

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) It's natural for women to love enhancing their beauty, for the world is only colorful when women themselves are surrounded by vibrant colors and fragrances. Some women are deeply passionate about makeup and adornment, while others do it out of necessity. And then there are people like me-simple and minimal, only managing to apply lipstick and nail polish on occasion.

Most women, however, excel at makeup and hairstyling. I, on the other hand, have always been a little indifferent to fashion. This might be because my father was an exceptional designer and artist, designing not only clothes for my mother and me but also selecting matching makeup products, shoes, and jewelry from far-off places. In my childhood, I had indulged in fashion so much that after my father's passing, I preferred simpler clothing. However, my love for fine perfumes and nail polishes has remained constant.

In earlier times, there was far less competition in beauty and haircare products. There were only a few international and local brands, and options were limited to a handful of shampoos, skincare lines, and baby products. But today, the beauty market has expanded dramatically, making it harder to choose from the abundance of local and international brands.

Back in the day, women prepared their beauty products at home-using henna for hair dye, a cream made from milk butter, winter creams from glycerin, rosewater, and lemon, and homemade perfumes from oud, musk, amber, and essential oils. But now, with expert dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons, and beauty salon owners providing advice, beauty products are used with professional guidance to enhance one's appearance.

In this blog, I'll share my personal experiences with beauty products-what worked for me and what didn't. Hopefully, someone can benefit from it. First and foremost, know your skin and hair type. Different products are made for oily, dry, and normal skin, just as they are for dry, frizzy, or oily hair. Sometimes, skin and hair issues arise due to age, hormonal changes, or underlying health conditions like diabetes or blood-related disorders. In such cases, always consult a professional before using medicated products. Unfortunately, we often act as our own doctors and hastily use products recommended by friends or cousins without considering if they suit our needs-resulting in harm rather than benefit.

For clear skin, cut down on oily and spicy foods, drink plenty of water, eat fruits and vegetables, and maintain a balanced diet. Daily showers and regular ablution (wudu) also help keep the skin clean. If skin problems persist, consult a doctor.

When it comes to hair, common issues include hair fall, dryness, dandruff, and oiliness. Solutions lie in good nutrition, proper sleep, and home remedies like yogurt, eggs, and oil treatments. I've tried everything-from Sunsilk and Selsun Blue to Garnier, L'Oreal, and The Body Shop's ginger shampoo-yet I found no permanent solution for dandruff or frizz. The truth is, only a skin specialist can provide long-term relief from such problems.

Occasionally, pamper yourself with home facials, pedicures, and manicures. For winter creams, olive or coconut oil works wonders. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils like lavender or tea tree for a soothing touch. Homemade creams from glycerin, petroleum jelly, beeswax, and various oils are excellent alternatives to store-bought products. Lip glosses and lipsticks can also be homemade-just consult YouTube or Google for guidance.

Living in Quetta, where the weather is harsh, my skin would often crack, especially on my hands and feet. I tried countless creams and lotions, even doing frequent pedicures, but nothing worked. Then, after some research, I followed an online tip-applied Vicks to my feet, wore socks, and slept. Within days, my feet were soft and smooth. What thousands of rupees couldn't do, a simple remedy for just a few hundred did!

As for makeup, I never really used it-mostly because I don't know how and also because I have no interest. Plus, it's such a hassle to remove makeup before every prayer. But through my sisters, sisters-in-law, and cousins, I've learned a few things. Still, I firmly believe that food and beauty products should only be bought from trusted places. Since these products aren't used in large quantities, it's better to invest in fewer but high-quality items.