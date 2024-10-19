(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 20 - Press Release

October 19, 2024

CHIZ SAYS TV REMARKS OF INDAY SARA UNBECOMING OF A VP

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has expressed disappointment over the statements of Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, saying her conduct was unbecoming of the second highest official of the land.

According to Escudero, Duterte's acerbic comments against the First Family and certain personalities during a press broadcast live on multiple platforms have portrayed her in a bad light.

"Unbecoming ang mga ganyang uri ng pahayag lalo na sa pangalawang pinakamataas na opisyal ng ating bansa," Escudero.

But whatever the impressions the public may have on what was said by the Vice President, Escudero said this had no impact at all on the economy and the country as a whole. "Kung may epekto man ito ay sa stabilidad ng opisina ng Vice President pero hindi sa pamahalaan mismo."

Escudero, however, is optimistic that the two highest leaders of the country will reconcile soon.

"Sa tagal ko sa pulitika mas marami pa akong higit na mahiwaga pang napanood. May posibilidad 'yun at ito ay mas makakabuti sa ating bansa sa aking paniniwala. Mabuti rin naman at hindi mapagpatol si number 1 sa mga patutsada ni number 2," Escudero said.

The Senate President surmised that the Vice President was airing her frustrations about the allegations being raised against her, and while he understood where she was coming from, he said that she should have been more circumspect in her statements issued in a public setting.

"Sana maging mas maingat sa mga salitang binibitiwan. Bahagi marahil ang paglalabas ng sama ng loob sa buhay ng tao pero hindi siguro rason 'yun at lisensya na buksan ang paggamit ng mga salita na napapakinggan ng bata man o matanda," he said.

According to Escudero, public officials, regardless of their position, should treat their office with utmost respect and avoid public pronouncements that could end up hurting the very institution they represent.

"Tulad ng marami, nagulat at hind ko inasahan 'yun. Paalala lang sa ilang opisyal natin, isama na 'yung sinabi ni (Davao City) Mayor Baste na dudurugin niya raw na parang Marawi ang Ilocos Norte kapag siya ay naging defense secretary, hindi ito salita na dapat ginagamit ng mga opisyal at hindi ito bagay na pwede idaan sa biro o isang katatawanan na kwento lamang. Para sa akin ito ay mga seryosong bagay na nakakaapekto sa buhay ng tao na hindi dinadaan sa biro, much less sinasabi sa pubiko," Escudero said.

