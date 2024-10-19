For Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Marked ‘Some Of The Best Years’ Of Her Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Kaley Cuoco, who is known for her work in the sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', has said that she will always have a place in her heart for the show.

The actress, 38, opened up about her time starring in the popular CBS sitcom, as she said,“I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to (creator) Chuck Lorre”, reports 'People' magazine.

She told 'People',“It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had”.

When asked if she would ever be open to reprising her character of Penny, the actress admitted, "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will”.

As per 'People', 'The Big Bang Theory', which followed a group of science-loving friends in California, ran from 2007 to 2019 and scored 10 Emmy wins throughout its time on television.

Along with Cuoco, the series starred Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki, among others.

A spinoff prequel, 'Young Sheldon', which was based on Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, was released in 2017. That show, starring Iain Armitage in the lead role, ended earlier this year.

'Young Sheldon' then launched another spinoff, 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage', which debuted on October 17. Meanwhile, a Max spinoff of 'The Big Bang Theory' starring Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus is currently in talks, multiple outlets reported.

Currently, Cuoco has another passion project lined up, the second season of her Peacock series 'Based on a True Story'. The show follows "a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber" who "seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime”.