Amir Begins Sunday Visit To Italy, Germany

10/19/2024 11:00:03 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will begin on Sunday a state visit to the friendly Italian Republic, followed by a working visit to the friendly federal Republic of Germany.
During the two visits, His Highness the Amir will discuss, with leaders and senior officials of the two countries, ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties in multiple fields, in addition to a range of regional and global issues of common concern.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, alongside an official delegation.
